Exterior Sketches of All-New Skoda Kodiaq Revealed

One week ahead of its world premiere, Skoda Auto has released exterior sketches of the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq, revealing a powerful and emotive design.

Among the highlights are a sculptural front end, distinctive squared-off wheel arches, wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, a solid rear bumper, and second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights featuring crystalline design elements.

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq features a distinctive look with larger dimensions, promising even more interior space. It boasts a sculpted bonnet, squared-off wheel arches, and wheel options from 17 to 20 inches. Another visual highlight is the optional D-pillar trim in a unique Dark Chrome finish.

Second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights are making their debut on the Kodiaq while at the rear, a distinctive wide C-shaped light signature extends towards the centre. Beneath this, a red bar connects the two rear lights, with a solid rear bumper enhancing the appearance. Centrally positioned on the tailgate, new Skoda lettering completes the powerful look.

The world premiere will be streamed live on the Skoda Storyboard as well as Skoda’s YouTube channel on 4 October 2023 at 18:45 CEST.