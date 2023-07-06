Europe’s Most Affordable Electric Car to Come to the UK

Dacia has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Dacia Spring will be coming to the UK, with the game-changing all-electric city car set to officially reach shores in 2024 as an all-new version, boasting significant improvements in design and equipment.

The Dacia Spring, already Europe’s most affordable new electric car, lives up to Dacia’s reputation for offering unrivalled value. It has already proved a resounding success throughout Europe, with a huge number of drivers won over by its selection of features and highly attractive price.

Introduced in 2021, the five-door supermini has made electric mobility widely accessible, with more than 120,000 customer orders placed since its launch. It also made a significant contribution to Dacia increasing its global sales in 2022 by 6.8% year-on-year against a highly challenging and receding market.

Even more impressive is that three quarters of all sales have been made to individual customers, with retail car buyers finding that the Spring’s simple, fun and efficient formula makes it the perfect companion for everyday travel. Often purchased as a household’s second car, Spring is the main means of transport during the week for 90% of multiple-vehicle households who own one.