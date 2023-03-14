Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Okinawa Achieves 2.5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Okinawa, has announced that it has surpassed the 2.5 lakh sales milestone. The company rolled-out its 250,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan to mark its achievement as the first and, currently the only EV manufacturer to have attained this feat.

Leading the EV revolution from the front, the company started its operations in 2015 and introduced its first model Ridge in 2017. The company now boasts of widest product portfolio, 540+ 3S touchpoints, unmatched after-sales service and enhanced customer connect.

The journey of achieving this milestone is also in-line with Okinawa’s vision of sustainable future. It’s 2,50,000 EV two-wheelers have saved approximately Rs. 12.5 Billion as petrol cost and 300.3 million kg of Carbon Dioxide.

Recently, Okinawa announced the inauguration of its first Research and Development (R&D) Center in Italy, Europe, in association with its joint venture (JV) partner Tacita with a total investment of Euros 25 million over a period of the next three years. The partnership will focus on new product development, upgrading the existing product portfolio and developing an all-new e-powertrain to support the next generation of products.

Okinawa is further planning to unveil its first electric cruiser motorcycle very soon, followed by other new models in 2023. Keeping in sync with the rapid growth of the industry, the company is planning to expand its touchpoints to 1000+ dealerships across India by 2025. Currently, Okinawa holds more than 542 touchpoints across the country.