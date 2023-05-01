Electric Motorcycle Maker Tork Motors Opens First Dealership in Bihar

TORK Motors establishes its first Experience Zone in Patna, Bihar. Located at Kankarbagh Main Road, the facility is spread across 3100 sq. ft., with a prominent view. The 3S facility will address the demand for TORK Motors products in and around Patna city, including the domestic and fast chargers, riding gears and other accessories by the brand.

The showroom will offer a chance to biking enthusiasts in the city to get up close and personal with the made-in-India electric motorcycle – TORK KRATOS – R. Moreover, the outlet also has a dedicated space for after-sales or service requirements of existing and prospective customers.

On the inauguration, Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said, “We are excited to launch our first experience zone in the state. This is a step forward towards our network expansion strategy in the country. We are looking forward to widen the reach of TORK Motors in the country to further boost the adoption of electric motorcycles. We are bullish about amplifying our footprint in the country and are looking forward to launching more outlets across India by the end of this year.”

Earlier this year, the brand introduced the refreshed KRATOS R at the Auto Expo, with some significant changes. The motorcycle now boasts a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast charging port. The motorcycle will be available for customers five trendy colours, including the new Jet black and white hues.