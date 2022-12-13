EKA 2.5T GVM Electric LCV Receives CMVR Certification & Approval

EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing & technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, received the CMVR certification for its 2.5-ton GVM electric light commercial vehicle from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

The Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification was handed over to the company’s research, design, and homologation team, at the hands of Mr. K.V.R.K. Prasad, Director, Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

This makes EKA Mobility the first mover to bring an electric pickup truck to the Indian market in the 2.5-ton GVM category, ahead of other automakers. EKA successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing and approvals to achieve the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification, which is a critical step for the company to start trials and sales of the product in the coming months. The company is expected to start production of the e-LCV in Pune (Maharashtra), India, this month and plans to roll out the first lot to select customers early next year.

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited and is one of the only commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the Government of India’s Auto PLI policy.

EKA is reinventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles by developing sharable technologies, to democratize EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions and a sustainable ecosystem. EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric vehicles, and alternative fuel vehicles. The brand will also house components assembly and manufacturing, EV traction systems, EV energy storage systems, etc., going forward.