Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Sells Out in Few Hours

All the units of the numbered and limited-edition series of 630 + 63 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been allocated in a few hours.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is built on the technical base of the Panigale V4 S 2023, on which the Centro Stile Ducati has integrated various style concepts that distinguish the Lamborghini Huracán STO along with some unique components. The forged rims, with the rear enriched by a titanium locking nut, but also the completely redesigned bodywork made of the same carbon fibre used on the Lamborghini super sports cars, are inspired by details from the Huracán STO.

At the same time as the 630 units in Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac livery, Ducati also presented the Speciale Clienti series, even more exclusive and limited to 63 Lamborghini customers, who through a collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati will have the opportunity to configure their own Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with body colours and wheels exactly like their Lamborghini.

Right from the very start Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has been welcomed as a true object of desire for collectors and enthusiasts alike and this sales result confirms the strength and the appeal of the collaboration between the two Motor Valley brands. In 2021, the joint work led to the creation of the limited Diavel 1260 Lamborghini series, also capable of winning over enthusiasts worldwide.