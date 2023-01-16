Ducati Opens Brand-New Dealership in Chandigarh

Ducati has inaugurated a brand new state-of-the-art dealership in Chandigarh. The new showroom promises to facilitate an ultra-premium ownership experience to Ducatisti and will accommodate the entire Ducati portfolio of motorcycles, apparel and accessories along with sales, service, and spares under one roof.

The new dealership, with a team of qualified and trained sales and service personnel, is all set to ensure a superior buying and after-sales experience to existing Ducati owners and prospective clients.

Ducati Chandigarh is located at Plot No 128, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh and has been opened in partnership with North Star Automotive, Ducati India’s dealer partner in New Delhi as well. The new dealership will now serve the riding community of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the adjoining expanse.

Ducati's new dealership in Chandigarh is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all the models across ten different families comprising of newly launched DesertX, power Cruisers Diavel and XDiavel, iconic Monster, the super naked Streetfighter, the highly versatile Multistrada range, sportiest superbikes from the Panigale family, the everyday sports bike range of SuperSport, the super moto Hypermotard and finally, the iconic Scrambler range.

Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands and also buy Ducati Approved pre-owned motorcycles at the new store.