Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India - 168 HP and 126 Nm

Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched in India. Powered by the V4 engine, this motorcycle has 168 HP and 126 Nm of peak torque. This is the ideal engine for a muscle cruiser, capable of combining linear power delivery at low revs with vigorous torque throughout the entire rev range.

The new Diavel V4 is ingrained with technical, dynamic, and stylistic features, such as those of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers. Thus, responding to the desires of many different motorcyclists, from the sports enthusiasts looking for a more comfortable and stylish bike, to those who experience motorcycling in a more urban and relaxed setting, to the lovers of performance and iconography related to the sport of drag racing.

With prices starting at INR 25.91 lacs (ex-showroom), deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Ducati has also announced the onboarding of Indian Movie Industry’s leading superstar Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India. Ranveer has been a huge fan of the Ducati brand and is looking forward to getting back to motorcycling with the Diavel V4. While he will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.