DTC Places Largest Order For Electric Buses with Tata Motors

Delhi Transport Corporation has placed its largest order for electric buses with Tata Motors which will help to reduce air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens.

Tata Motors has bagged the order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited. The gigantic automobile firm will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.

Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, eco-friendly and economical public transportation and are equipped with modern features to enable safe, smooth and comfortable travel for passengers.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of bringing environment-friendly mobility to India. Its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.