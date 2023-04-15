Drive with confidence: Mazda introduces six-year new car warranty across Europe

Mazda has completed the European roll-out of its six-year warranty for new vehicles on 1st April 2023. The Japanese car manufacturer now offers a new car warranty of six years for a maximum of 150,000 kilometres – whichever occurs first – in 28 European markets. The new warranty package is designed to harmonise vehicle warranty and maintain customer loyalty by further enhancing lifecycle ownership experience across Europe.

This extended warranty program was launched in the first half of 2022 in Austria and Germany. The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the complete Mazda Selected Markets Group including Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia followed in September 2022.

Mazda in Belgium implemented the six-year warranty in December 2022, followed by France and Switzerland in January 2023. When Mazda Motor Italia launched the six-year warranty on 1st April, the roll-out in 28 markets across Europe was completed.

The Mazda 6-year new car warranty covers all material and manufacturing defects and assumes the cost of repairing or replacing affected components. Only wear parts are excluded. Like other manufacturer warranties, the six-year new car warranty is free of charge. When reselling the vehicle within the warranty period, the protection will apply to the next owner for the remaining warranty time or mileage.

Mazda’s new car and mobility warranties are complemented by a twelve-year anti-perforation and a three-year paint and surface corrosion warranty. For battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), the company also provides an eight-year warranty on the high-voltage battery for up to 160,000 kilometres.