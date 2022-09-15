Defender 75th Limited Edition Marks 75 Years of Land Rover

Land Rover is celebrating its 75th anniversary and to mark the occasion it has present the Defender 75th Limited Edition. Available in 90 or 110 body designs, the Defender 75th Limited Edition has an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.

The exterior finish introduces Grasmere Green to the Defender line-up for the first time – a hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition – with 50.8 cm (20) alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Completing the exterior enhancements are a unique 75 Years graphic and Ceres Silver bumpers.

Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material – the most robust fabric available on Defender.

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 28.95 cm (11.4) Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger.

Powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to optimise power delivery and fuel economy by harnessing energy normally lost under deceleration and braking.