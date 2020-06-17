Dealers breach SC order, sell more BS4 vehicles than allowed - Report

Automobile dealers in the country have breached the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order regarding the extension of implementation of the BS6 deadline. More than the allowed number of BS4 vehicles have been sold since the extension period that begin on 1 April 2020.

The original BS6 implementation deadline in the country was 1 April 2020. While some companies had successfully cleared their BS4 stock well before this date, many hadn't. Moreover, the COVID-19 situation made things even worse. So, the Supreme Court announced a ruling on 27 March 2020 to bring some relief to the country’s automobile dealers.

As per this ruling, the sale of only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles after 31 March 2020 will be allowed everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. This was going to be allowed only for 10 days after the national lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 was lifted. Based on this order, the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles was allowed during the extension. However, a total of 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold.

Consequently, the Supreme Court has slammed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) of India as the automobile dealers in the country have clearly disobeyed and breached its order. The Supreme Court has also sought the details of sale and registration by Friday, 19 June 2020. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have been asked by the top court to submit the details of all BS4 vehicles sold and registered after the 27 March 2020 order.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has now restarted accepting online bookings for the Chetak. The bookings for the electric scooter had been previously suspended because of the COIVD-19 situation.

[Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com]