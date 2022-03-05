Daimler Truck Announces Innovation & Development Centres in India

Daimler Truck has announced the launch of its innovation and development center, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) in Bengaluru. The center will serve as the backbone for all innovations and technology developments for Daimler Truck globally, including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH.

In December 2021, the Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) was formed as an independent company focusing on trucks and buses. As one of the leading global commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck decided to create a dedicated product engineering and IT center in Bangalore, India, to create an epicenter for future innovations and leverage the talent capabilities in the region. DTICI will focus on research, product engineering & IT capabilities to empower all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide.

The engineering team at the center will focus on a range of topics including vehicle engineering, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer aided engineering (CAE), computer aided design (CAD), IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods.

Equipped with state-of-the-art software tools and labs, this center will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification topics. The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products to redefine the interiors and exteriors of the extensive range of trucks and buses.