Daimler India Partners Up With IIT Madras For Future Mobility Solutions

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology epicentre to identify mid to long term solutions necessary for the future of Mobility. The partnership coined as DICV-IITMIC was inaugurated at IIT Madras Research Park situated in the city.

Under this MoU, DICV will partner with IITMIC to identify, mentor and provide opportunities to Indian technology start-up companies who will work towards finding futuristic solutions for the Indian Mobility Space, in the years ahead. DICV is the first and only OEM from the Indian automotive space that has partnered with academia like IITMIC for future mobility solutions.

The DICV and IITMIC Incubator will jointly incubate Indian technology start-ups working in the areas of future mobility. The focus will be on all aspects like de carbonization (Electric, Hydrogen), Road safety (ADAS based safety technologies), Efficiency (Autonomous, connected vehicles, Data Analytics), Ecosystem creation (Truck as a Service “TaaS”) and even prepare the industry for paradigm shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, product development, software driven vehicle architectures, ESG and other allied areas.

DICV-IITMIC will leverage DICV's commercial vehicles domain expertise and IITMIC’s proficiency in academia to strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem across India. The partnership will enable DICV to facilitate innovation in emerging technologies and advancements in order to co-create long term mobility solutions, which is the next phase of growth in India.

Situated in IIT Madras Research Park, this is India’s first University-based Research Park and Incubation Cell. It is India's leading Deep-Tech Start-up hub with an aim to drive solutions for future mobility. DICV signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IITMIC and has set up the Co-incubation Cell at IIT Madras Research Park.