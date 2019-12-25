Daihatsu Taft concept with Maruti S-Presso-inspired face unveiled

Daihatsu has revealed a new 4-seater light crossover concept model named Taft. It will take the wraps off this model in real at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon next month. In October, Daihatsu had unveiled the Rocky sub-compact SUV at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

For the uninitiated, the 'Taft' isn't a completely new name. Short for "Tough and Almighty Four-wheel Touring Vehicle", it was first used for a Suzuki Jimny-like off-roader from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. Unlike the classic production model, the 21st-century modern model is a 5-door vehicle, though. It seems like Daihatsu has the Suzuki Jimny in its sight again now.

In its modern concept avatar, the Daihsatu Taft has taken some of the design inspiration from the S-Presso micro SUV which was launched in the Indian market earlier this year. The design of the bonnet, headlamps and the radiator grille are reminiscent of the Indian crossover. The Taft concept has taken shape of a boxy lifestyle crossover vehicle which looks completely purpose-oriented. Its high-raised stance along with visual bits like beefy wheel-arches slapped-on with blacked-out plastic cladding and roof rails, make it look intimidating. Even if half of these styling elements are carried over to the production model, the new-gen Taft will surely turn out to be a bold-looker.

The Daihatsu Taft concept measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height. Compared to the Suzuki Jimny, the only difference in these dimensions is the 95 mm lower height. The concept uses 165/65R15 tyres. The interior hasn't been fully revealed but a simplistic horizontal dashboard, boxy AC vents, exceptionally large central display and large glass roof can be seen in the image below.

As for the mechanicals, the Daihatsu Taft concept sources power from a 0.66L turbocharged petrol which is teamed up with a CVT. It's a 2WD vehicle. Its production version is slated to go on sale in Japan in mid-2020.