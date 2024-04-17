Crazy Builds! Polaris XPEDITION Transformed Into Capable Camper

Polaris XPEDITION, known for its rugged design and adventure-ready features, has undergone an incredible makeover, transforming into the ultimate off-road camper. With the help of Draco UTV and builder Easton Eisele, this side-by-side has been upgraded to tackle any terrain while providing all the comforts of home.

Inspired by off-road sprinter van builds, the XPEDITION now boasts an array of enhancements for off-grid exploration. From Kchilites' lights to a custom roof rack and rear tent from Draco, this vehicle is equipped for nighttime adventures. Paired with 35” EFX tires on 15” KMC beadlock wheels and a high-performance suspension, it's ready for any trail.

Inside, luxury meets functionality with leather upholstery, a cozy mattress, and a convenient slide-out kitchen complete with a fridge and sink. Plus, with a solar panel, roof rack storage, shower, and awning, you can stay off-grid for as long as you please.

The Polaris XPEDITION turned camper isn't just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle upgrade for any outdoor enthusiast. Whether it's a quick getaway or an extended expedition, this transformed side-by-side is ready to lead the way.

