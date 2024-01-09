Polaris to Provide Car Positioning for World’s Fastest Autonomous Racing Cars

Polaris has been selected by the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) to provide cutting-edge Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections technology for the world’s fastest autonomous racing cars at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Polaris RTK network delivers centimeter-accurate location services that make autonomous racing at high speeds possible. IAC race cars often exceed 180 mph and require precise location data for safe high-performance racing. The IAC chose Point One Navigation based on the company’s proven record in delivering precise location data to many companies through its RTK technology.

The innovative RTK technology is now available for a wide range of autonomous applications. This includes drones, robots, delivery robots, construction and farm equipment, and autonomous cars and trucks. The same high-precision technology that powers the fastest autonomous racing cars is now available to industries seeking reliable and high-precision navigation solutions throughout North America and most of Europe.

Polaris is excited to lead the way in providing cutting-edge RTK solutions for autonomous vehicles, with the Indy Autonomous Challenge at CES 2024 serving as a testament to its commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision navigation technology.