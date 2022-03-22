Continental India Reaches 5M Electronic Brake System Production Mark

Technology company Continental India's Gurgaon plant achieved a remarkable milestone by producing five million Electronic Brake Systems (EBS). The achievement is especially significant because the milestone was reached in just five years, ensuring the production schedule was unimpacted despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBS portfolio comprises Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for passenger cars and 2-Wheelers.

In keeping with Continental’s unrelenting commitment to safety, the localization of EBS units began in Gurgaon in 2016, while the manufacturing of electronic control units (ECU)for EBS was set up in January 2018 at the Bangalore plant. Apart from catering to leading OEMs in the local market, the EBS is also exported to other Asian regions.

Krishan Kohli, Head – Segments, Vehicle Dynamics and Hydraulic Brake System, Continental Automotive India, said: