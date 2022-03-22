Continental India Reaches 5M Electronic Brake System Production Mark

Technology company Continental India's Gurgaon plant achieved a remarkable milestone by producing five million Electronic Brake Systems (EBS). The achievement is especially significant because the milestone was reached in just five years, ensuring the production schedule was unimpacted despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBS portfolio comprises Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for passenger cars and 2-Wheelers.
In keeping with Continental’s unrelenting commitment to safety, the localization of EBS units began in Gurgaon in 2016, while the manufacturing of electronic control units (ECU)for EBS was set up in January 2018 at the Bangalore plant. Apart from catering to leading OEMs in the local market, the EBS is also exported to other Asian regions.
Krishan Kohli, Head – Segments, Vehicle Dynamics and Hydraulic Brake System, Continental Automotive India, said:
This is an excellent milestone as it complements our wide focus for safe mobility and our commitment to Vision Zero - Zero Fatalities, Zero Injuries, and Zero Crashes. Demand for our safety solutions has been growing in both local and global markets, and right now we are in a strong position to meet our customer needs and market demand. Localization has been another important aspect of Continental India strategy as we achieved the five million mark since we have been consistently increasing our manufacturing and R&D footprint in India aligned with our customer preferences and needs.