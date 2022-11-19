Citroen India Signs Strategic Insurance Partnership With ICICI Lombard

Citroen India, under its Corporate Agency license, has signed a strategic partnership with ICICI Lombard GIC for insurance services on its vehicles.

Citroen India will now offer best-in-class products and services for insurance to its customers through its existing insurance partner Bajaj Allianz and the new partner ICICI Lombard GIC. With an aim to further enhance the customer experience and product offerings, Citroen India has signed a corporate agency agreement with ICICI Lombard GIC.

This strategic partnership will ensure that Citroen customers now have more options to select the insurance coverages that suit their specific requirements. Being the largest private player in the motor insurance industry, ICICI Lombard GIC will offer customers the best industry services for faster claims settlement through various technology-based solutions.

Some of the key offerings from ICICI Lombard GIC will include:

24 X 7 Dedicated helpline for Claims Management and Customer Service

ICICI Lombard Take Care App & Website for claims support

Claims Live Video Inspection – InstaSpect

Digital Claim Document Submission

E-Claims – Contactless Claim Process

Virtual Survey for Claim Settlement

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India says, “As a customer-centric brand, Citroen has strived to make the vehicle buying journey as comfortable and seamless with a wide variety of unique services and digital enablers. Currently, Citroen India provides attractive insurance products and services through Bajaj Allianz, and to further enhance the reach and strengthen our product offerings, we are excited to partner with ICICI Lombard GIC, the largest private sector insurer in India. With this partnership, our customers will be able to choose from a bouquet of unique products and services.”