The launch of Citroen's first product in India - the C5 Aircross - is just around the corner, slated in March 2021. Pre-launch bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross will officially commence from March 1, 2021, in India. Marking Citroen's debut in India, there's naturally a lot of excitement around the new C5 Aircross. We thus thought of putting it through its paces to see how fast it really goes. The C5 Aircross comes with three drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sports - and we have tested how fast the SUV accelerates from 0-100 kph and 0-120 kph in each of these modes.

But first, a few more important details. The C5 Aircross will be available in two trims in India - Feel and Shine. It's powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, four-cylinder oil-burner has been tuned to produce 174 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

So here's how quick the C5 Aircross accelerates :

Drive Mode Eco Normal Sport 0-100 kph 9.83 seconds 9.80 seconds 10.40 seconds 0-120 kph 13.52 seconds 13.40 seconds 13.35 seconds

In our acceleration test, we found out that the performance of the C5 Aircross does not vary much for each of the three drive modes. In fact, in Sports mode, it was the slowest to 100 kph, but quickest to 120 kph. The differences in performance for each of the drive modes is very marginal when you floor the pedal. However, in regular driving conditions and part throttle inputs, the C5 Aircross does evidently feel more relaxed and calm in the Eco mode.

The C5 Aircross is a very unique looking crossover-ish SUV that stands out for its design in the sea of SUVs in the Indian market. The twin-slat Citroen grille, dual beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs, stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and the body cladding all around with colored accents give the C5 Aircross a very stylish stance. It is very well kitted out on the inside as well. Some of the highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, panoramic sunroof, foot-operated electric tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting, and three individually adjustable reclining and modular rear seats.

As for its color options , the C5 Aircross will be available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option, bringing the total to seven color options. The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

