Citroen C3 Shine Variant Now Available With Turbo Engine

Citroen C3 Shine variant is now available with a turbo engine. The top-end variant of the model with the more powerful engine has been priced from Rs 8.80 lakh (Ex-showroom).

So the heart of the matter is the 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine that can be bought with the Citroen C3 Shine variant. This powerplant has been tuned to churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. These figures are much higher than those of the 1.2 litre NA engine that was already available with the C3 Shine variant. The NA engine makes 81 bhp and 115 Nm.

The Citroen C3 Shine variant with the turbo engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Other features include engine auto start/stop, ESP, hill-hold, etc. The car also comes with rear wiper, washer and defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, and more.