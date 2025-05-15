Citroen C3 Now Available with Certified CNG Retrofit Option

Citroen India has officially announced the availability of a certified CNG retrofitment for the C3 hatchback, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective mobility solution. Available through authorised dealerships, the CNG kit adds to the C3’s value while maintaining its comfort, design, and performance.

Tailored for C3 1.2 NA variants—Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine—the factory-tested CNG kit delivers a mileage of up to 28.1 km/kg and a low running cost of just ₹2.66/km. It allows seamless switching between petrol and CNG, helping reduce emissions without compromising drive quality.

Key highlights include a smartly integrated CNG nozzle within the petrol filler port, minimal impact on boot space, and a special suspension comfort kit with upgraded rear shock absorbers and anti-roll bar for a smooth ride. The retrofit also comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and coverage on CNG components.

Exclusively installed at authorised dealerships, the kits are fitted using certified processes and undergo rigorous pre-delivery checks to ensure safety, performance, and emissions compliance.