Citroen and Jeep Launch Summer 2025 Service Campaigns Across India

Seasonal Offers to Boost Vehicle Care and Customer Experience

Citroen and Jeep, both under Stellantis, have kicked off their Summer 2025 service campaigns — Citroen Summer Cruise 2025 and Jeep Summer Splash 2025. Running from May 2 to May 31, these campaigns aim to enhance vehicle performance, offer exclusive service deals, and ensure worry-free driving all summer long.

Tailored Service for Every Drive

Citroen Summer Cruise 2025 focuses on comfort, care, and convenience. It brings personalized services and special offers that highlight Citroen’s commitment to hassle-free ownership and summer-ready vehicles.

Meanwhile, Jeep Summer Splash 2025 channels the brand’s bold spirit with curated service packages and lifestyle enhancements, designed to prep every Jeep for new adventures under the summer sun.

Both initiatives are available across authorized dealerships and workshops pan-India, giving owners a perfect opportunity to refresh their vehicles while enjoying added value.

The exclusive summer service campaigns offer the following benefits: