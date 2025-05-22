Chevrolet Adds Rugged Trail Boss Trim to 2026 Silverado EV Lineup

Chevrolet is bringing serious off-road muscle to its electric truck game by introducing the Trail Boss trim to the 2026 Silverado EV lineup. Available from summer 2025, the Trail Boss combines the Silverado EV’s electric powertrain with signature off-road gear and capability.

Built with adventure in mind, the Trail Boss gets a 2-inch lift, 35-inch all-terrain tires, and 24% more ground clearance than the base model. It also features a specially tuned coil suspension with hydraulic rebound control, and exclusive drive modes like Terrain and Sidewinder — the latter enabling diagonal movement at low speeds.

Powered by an extended-range battery pack, it delivers up to 725 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, with a max towing capacity of 12,500 lbs and 2,100 lbs of payload. Visual updates include a high-angle front fascia, red tow hooks, unique wheels, bold badging, and a Trail Boss-exclusive interior.

Technology upgrades include enhanced Super Cruise with Google Maps integration, hands-on lane centering, and adaptive cruise control with auto speed adjustment. Super Cruise with towing also debuts on Trail Boss and LT trims.

Chevrolet is now offering the Silverado EV in three trims — Work Truck, LT, and Trail Boss — with prices starting at $54,895. Standard features include a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, Multi-Flex Midgate (on LT and Trail Boss), 10.2kW off-board power, and WOW mode for maximum performance.

Built at GM’s Factory ZERO in Detroit, the 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss proves electric trucks can be just as rugged as their gas-powered predecessors — and then some.