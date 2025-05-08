Corvette’s 2026 Interior Redesign Focuses on Form and Function

Chevrolet has revealed a comprehensive interior revamp for the entire 2026 Corvette lineup — Stingray, E-Ray, Z06, and ZR1 — focused on immersive tech, driver-focused design, and premium finishes.

The highlight is an all-new triple-screen setup, headlined by a larger 14-inch driver display, a new 12.7-inch infotainment screen, and a 6.6-inch customizable touchscreen to the left of the steering wheel. Controls have been repositioned for better ergonomics, with the drive mode selector moved next to the gear lever and a new wireless phone charger in place.

Interior tweaks include ambient-lit, flag-embossed cupholders, redesigned HVAC controls, and enhanced connectivity with USB-C ports. Higher trims get real aluminum cupholder finishes and a new carbon fiber display hood exclusive to the ZR1 and optional on Z06 and E-Ray.

Performance enthusiasts will love the updated Performance App, now standard across all Corvettes, offering G-force history, customizable acceleration timers, live tire temperature and pressure readings, and eAWD data for the E-Ray.

Chevrolet also upgraded the Performance Data Recorder with a new UI and HD video recording, backed by a custom infotainment system with Google Built-in, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and access to apps like HBO Max and Google Chrome (while parked).

Four new interior themes debut: Sky Cool Gray with Habanero accents, Santorini Blue, Very Dark Atmosphere, and Ultimate Suede. Plus, a Corvette-first asymmetrical Jet Black/Adrenaline Red colorway adds a bold visual twist.