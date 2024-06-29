ChatGPT Integration in Škoda Enyaq, Superb, Kodiaq, and Octavia

Škoda has significantly enhanced its voice assistant Laura by integrating ChatGPT through its technology partner, Cerence Inc. This upgrade, available in the Škoda Enyaq family models, the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq, and the updated Škoda Octavia, expands Laura’s capabilities to answer a broader range of questions.

Enhanced Capabilities with ChatGPT

The integration with ChatGPT allows Laura to provide detailed responses beyond her original programming. Questions outside the typical categories of 'Vehicle,' 'Data,' 'Weather,' 'News,' 'Sports,' or 'Stocks' are directed to Chat Pro, which connects to ChatGPT. Responses sourced from ChatGPT are prefixed with “According to ChatGPT…”.

Robust Data Security

Škoda ensures robust data protection with this new feature. ChatGPT does not access vehicle data or personal information, processing all requests anonymously and deleting interactions immediately after use. Users can control and deactivate this feature via the vehicle's privacy settings, although it remains always active in the Enyaq models.

Multilingual Support and Availability

Available in English, Spanish, Czech, and German, this feature requires an active Infotainment Online Package. It is supported on models built on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms equipped with the latest infotainment systems.

Škoda's integration of ChatGPT in its vehicles underscores its commitment to enhancing user experience and maintaining data security.