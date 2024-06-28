Audi Enhances In-Car Voice Control with ChatGPT Integration

Audi is revolutionizing in-car voice control by integrating ChatGPT into its infotainment systems via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Starting this July, around two million Audi models manufactured since 2021, featuring the third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB 3), will benefit from this enhancement. This upgrade allows drivers to use natural language for interaction, making it easier to obtain information while driving.

The models set to receive this feature include the Q6 e-tron1 and future vehicles with the E3 1.2 electronics architecture, incorporating Cerence Chat Pro as an extension of the Audi assistant. This integration goes beyond traditional voice control, enabling drivers to operate infotainment, navigation, and AC systems, or ask general knowledge questions without ever taking their eyes off the road.

Audi’s enhanced voice assistant in models with the new E3 1.2 electronics architecture, debuting in the Q6 e-tron1, allows passengers to activate it by saying “Hey Audi” or using the push-to-talk button. The assistant can execute vehicle functions, search for destinations, and provide weather forecasts, forwarding queries to ChatGPT for general knowledge answers.

Data security is a top priority, with all questions and answers deleted after processing to ensure privacy. Additionally, ChatGPT does not have access to vehicle data.

In the future, this AI-driven feature will allow users to ask specific questions about the vehicle, such as the correct tire pressure. Audi aims to fully exploit AI’s potential, enhancing the customer experience and optimizing business processes. Audi remains committed to responsible AI use, aligning with compliance, regulations, and ethical standards, and training employees for future-oriented AI applications.