CHARGE+ZONE Adds 20 EV Charging Points on Gujarat-Maharashtra NH

CHARGE+ZONE, a technology-driven EV Charging Network company, has announced that it has successfully electrified over 1000 kms of National Highways in India, by setting up a network of 20 unmanned, app-driven EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway.

Through this, the company has successfully cracked Dealer Owned Company Operated (DOCO) and Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Models for Public Charging Network on Highways. Designed for both personal and public e-mobility, these charging stations have been installed as part of the company’s larger goal of electrifying 10,000 kms of National and State Highways over the next 3-5 years.

Deployed at convenient and strategic locations along the highway, CHARGE+ZONE’s charging stations are Rapid DC charging points with CCS2 as charging protocol, catering to electric four-wheelers. These stations can provide upto 80 % charge in 45-60 minutes and a full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV’s battery size.

Since its inception, CHARGE+ZONE has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers by setting up 1250+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations serving around 4000 EVs on a daily basis.

In December 2019, CHARGE+ZONE launched India’s first Fast Charging Network for Electric Buses. Currently in India, 125+ Electric Buses of Ashok Leyland are getting charged daily with its 7 Fast Charging Hubs across 3 cities for Intra-city Public Transportation. Earlier in December 2021, the company had signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to install 10,000 charging stations along national and state highways within the state.