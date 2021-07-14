Newly Launched Mahindra Bolero Neo Uses CEAT Tyres

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo has been recently launched in the Indian market. Available at a starting price of INR 8.48 lakh, the latest 7-seater compact SUV uses CEAT tyres. All variants of the new Bolero Neo come fitted with 217/75 R15 CEAT CZAR HP range of tyres.

CEAT has announced its partnership with Mahindra. It is the sole tyre supplier for the new Mahindra Bolero Neo. Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said:

We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offering the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo uses the CEAT CZAR HP range of tyres which is a high-performance tyre that offers outstanding control and comfort at all speeds. Its unique interconnected groves and optimised sequence tread block pattern ensure precise vehicle control and low noise at all speeds. The tyre is also designed to provide better steering control and higher fuel efficiency. It has been optimised to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Powering the new Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 1.5L mHAWK100 diesel engine capable of producing 100 hp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm at 1750-2250 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in a total of 4 variants - N4, N8, N10, and N10(O). The prices start at INR 8.48 lakh and go all the way up to INR 9.99 lakh. Mahindra is yet to announce the pricing of the range-topping N10(O) model.

All prices are ex-showroom