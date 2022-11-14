CEAT Appoints Lakshminarayan B as Chief Marketing Officer

CEAT has announced the appointment of Mr Lakshmi Narayanan B as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. In this role, Lakshmi Narayanan will spearhead the marketing initiatives of the company across all Passenger vehicles, truck and bus in all markets and augment CEAT’s position as an organization that is ‘Making Mobility Safer and Smarter. Every Day’.

Lakshmi Narayanan has a strong experience in sales and marketing spanning 18 years. In his last role as the Head – Marketing at Asian Paints, he led a diverse team and played a defining role in consistently building a multi-category portfolio and making inroads into new market segments fuelling growth.

His accomplishments include growing the business operations in the premium segment, launching and spearheading forays in retailing and services that create new and powerful consumer experiences, driving the turnaround of the tools business and building several successes in product leadership. He has also worked with Samsung India Electronics Ltd. in the early parts of his career.

Lakshmi Narayanan holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE) and an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). He is a passionate Bullet Enthusiast and enjoys long bike rides to various destinations.