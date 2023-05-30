Cadillac GT4 Revealed, Features Massive 33-inch Screen

30/05/2023

Cadillac GT4 has been officially revealed for the Chinese market. The new vehicle which will be sold in China as a compact coupe SUV, features a massive 33-inch screen as standard.

The Cadillac GT4 is over 4.5 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.8 metres which means there is enough space inside. The cabin of the car offers the luxury that one would expect from a vehicle of such stature.

Apart from the 33-inch screen, the Cadillac GT4 also features a 15-speaker AKG sound system and dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and an electric tailgate. Some of the other goodies that you will find on the inside include full-color head-up display, a digital rearview mirror, wireless entry, heated and ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat.

Cadillac is offering two engine options with the GT4 - a 1.5L and a 2.0L turbocharged unit benefitting from mild-hybrid technology and linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The smaller engine makes 208 horsepower and 270 Nm whereas the bigger mill churns out 233 HP and 350 Nm.

