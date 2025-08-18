BYD Opens China’s First NEV All-Terrain Circuit in Zhengzhou

BYD has kicked off a new chapter in China’s automotive culture with the launch of its first all-terrain circuit in Zhengzhou, built exclusively for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). The track is designed to showcase technology, safety, and performance while offering drivers everything from racing thrills to extreme off-road adventures.

The Zhengzhou facility features eight unique zones, including a Guinness-certified indoor sand dune with a 29.6m vertical drop, a 70m water-crossing pool designed for the YANGWANG U8, and China’s first Low-Friction Circle made of 30,000 basalt bricks to simulate ice-like drifting conditions. Other highlights include a Kick Plate to replicate sudden skids, a 1.7km race track with nine curves, and 27 off-road challenges ranging from beginner-friendly trails to advanced obstacles.

Beyond the adrenaline, the circuit doubles as a proving ground for BYD’s latest technologies, from its e4 platform’s water-driving capabilities to millisecond-level electronic control systems that aid stability and precision. Visitors can also explore a dynamic paddock with scenarios like slalom runs, moose tests, and automated parking demonstrations.

BYD isn’t stopping at Zhengzhou. New circuits are planned for Hefei and Shaoxing, with the latter featuring a massive 2,000-acre off-road park at 500m altitude. Together with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China, BYD also announced the “New Track Scheme,” aiming to introduce NEV racing culture to a million users and groom 100 professional racers.

With Zhengzhou’s circuit leading the way, BYD is turning NEVs into more than just eco-friendly transport — it’s making them the centerpiece of performance, safety, and driving excitement.