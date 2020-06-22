INR 3.5 lakh Bullit V-Bob 250 cruiser breaks cover in Europe

Belgian motorcycle company Bullit has unveiled the new V-Bob 250 in Europe. The twin-cylinder cruiser has been priced at GBP 3,799 which converts to INR 3,58,222.

The Bullit V-Bob 250 is powered by a 250cc V-Twin engine which is capable of producing 17 BHP of maximum power which doesn’t seem to be sufficient enough for a quarter-litre twin-cylinder motorcycle that weighs 179 kg. The mill has a forced air-cooling system to help maintain the necessary operating temperatures. Bullit has gone ahead with a belt-drive system so customers wouldn’t need to worry about lubing the chain every now and then.

In terms of aesthetics, the Bullit V-Bob 250 features an attractive design. One of the key highlights of the cruiser is the dual-exhaust setup. The two blacked-out exhausts add to the bike’s overall looks. With a drag-type handlebar and a low saddle height, the V-Bob 250 should provide a mix of relaxed and sporty riding stance.

The side turn signals at the front are mounted on the handlebar. The single-piece headlamp seems to have a circular LED DRL. The side profile of the Bullit V-Bob 250 features a boxy fuel tank and stylish alloy wheels. At the rear, the tyre hugger also works as the license plate holder. The taillamp and rear side turn signals are mounted behind the so-called pillion seat.

As far as the cycle parts are concerned, the suspension setup on the Bullit V-Bob 250 includes USD forks at the front and conventional twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking comes from disc brakes at both the ends.

Also Read: MV Agusta cruiser bike to be launched in the next 2 years

The Bullit V-Bob 250 will reach dealerships in select European markets in July 2020. It will be available in 3 colour choices including Red, Black, and Grey.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such updates.