Bugatti Bolide Hypercar With 1578 HP: Production-Ready Model Revealed

Bugatti revealed its latest track-only hypercar, the Bolide concept, in October 2020. Following an extensive testing phase, the company has now unveiled the production-ready prototype, with plans to build only 40 units of the W16-powered hypercar.

Unlike other concept cars, the Bolide has maintained its LMdH-style bodywork and boasts a state-of-the-art composite chassis with an advanced aero kit to keep the car pinned to the ground. The production version features X-design LED headlights, a massive rear diffuser, a rear wing, and a quad-exhaust setup. It is powered by a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,578hp and 1,180ft-lbs (1600 Nm) of torque, enabling it to reach 0-60mph in 2.17 seconds and a top speed of 310mph (~500 km/h).

The car weighs less than 3,200 lb dry (1452 kg) and has Brembo-co-developed carbon-carbon brakes with special carbon fiber covers to protect the car's 18" center-locking wheels. It also has a drive unit that's three times stiffer than the Chiron's, 3D-printed titanium rockers, and LMdH-spec Michelin racing slicks.

The 2025 Bugatti Bolide Hypercar is set to begin deliveries in 2024 and will be priced at around $4,392,000.