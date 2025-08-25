Mahindra Expands BE 6 Batman Edition Production to 999 Units

Mahindra has announced a major update for fans of its recently unveiled BE 6 Batman Edition. Originally limited to just 300 units, the production run has now been expanded to 999 units following overwhelming demand from enthusiasts, collectors, and superhero fans.

Envisioned as a tribute to individuality and the legacy of the Dark Knight, the BE 6 Batman Edition has captured the imagination of the community, especially younger fans who connect with the iconic character. Despite increasing availability, Mahindra says the model will retain its exclusivity while offering more fans a chance to own it.

Booking Timeline

Pre-bookings (“Add your preference”): Start on 21st August 2025, 5 PM via Mahindra’s official site. Customers can validate their phone numbers and complete KYC for a smoother process.

Bookings open: From 23rd August 2025, 11 AM, with a booking amount of ₹21,000. Customers who completed the pre-booking step can proceed directly to checkout.

Special Personalization

Each buyer will also be able to select a personalized badge number (001–999). Unlike earlier practices, badge numbers won’t be exclusive, ensuring everyone gets their preferred choice.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is positioned as more than just an SUV—it’s a symbol of passion, individuality, and connection. Mahindra has also hinted at launching more special-edition models in 2026, continuing its journey of blending pop culture with mobility.

With 999 units now up for grabs, the legend of Batman on wheels just got bigger.