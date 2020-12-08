BS6 Nissan Kicks Discounts Of Up To INR 65,000 As Year-End Offers!

Nissan has revealed some attractive year-end discounts for the BS6 Kicks SUV as the carmaker looks at clearing up their inventory before the year draws to a close. The Nissan Kicks discounts has been officially listed on Nissan India's website, with total benefits going up to INR 65,000. These benefits include exchange schemes and year-end bonuses, valid across all the variants. Nissan however does not have any discounts for the GT-R or the newly launched Magnite, the only other two Nissan cars currently on sale in India.

To give you a break-up of the total benefit of INR 65,000, you can enjoy up to INR 50,000 by exchanging your old vehicle at the showroom. Additionally, Nissan is also offering a year-end bonus of up to INR 15,000 on the Kicks. It must however be noted that the exchange benefit can only be availed at NIC enabled dealerships. These discounts and offers can also vary across the variants and from location to location as they are location-specific.

The B6 Nissan Kicks is currently priced from INR 9.49 lakh, and goes up to INR 14.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). Just like the Magnite, the Kicks too is offered in the following trims - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). The Kicks takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster. While it may not have the flamboyance of either the Creta or the Seltos, it is much more affordable than either of them in their top-spec trims. In that sense, the Nissan Kicks comes across as good value for money, particularly with these discounts.

Under the hood, the Nissan Kicks gets the option of two petrol engines - there's a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 105 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.3L turbo-petrol engine produces 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque, which by the way, are the best in class figures. This engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

Nissan however does not offer a diesel engine option on the Kicks. In other news, Nissan will be debuting the 2021 Kicks SUV globally today, a teaser of which they dropped a few days ago. The updated Kicks comes with a new design, adopting the family look of newer Nissan SUVs. The interiors too have been revised significantly and it should make it to India sooner or later. Meanwhile, you can enjoy these amazing Nissan Kicks discounts as they are only valid up to December 31, or till stocks last.

