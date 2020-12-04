2021 Nissan Kicks SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

While Nissan was fully concentrated in the launch of the Magnite here in India, the Japanese carmaker has a brand new Kicks coming up for the global market. The Nissan Kicks is one of the brand's best selling model globally. We cannot quite say that for the Kicks here in India but Nissan has now dropped a teaser of the upcoming 2021 Kicks that's slated for a global debut on December 8, 2020. It must be noted that global-spec Nissan Kicks is based on a completely different platform unlike the India-spec model which is based on the Duster's old platform.

Nissan had actually debuted the 2021 Kicks earlier this year in Thailand and the global-spec model is expected to carry forward the same design. The 2021 Kicks adopts the new Nissan family face with a rather big V-Motion grille. The headlamps are a lot sleeker than before and the bumper too has been significantly reprofiled because of the larger grille. The air dams housing the fog lamps on the bumper also look a lot more sporty and aggressive.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite Price Comparison w/ Rivals - Cheapest By Quite A Margin

The styling hasn't changed much at the sides nor at the rear. In fact, the side profile remains almost identical and even the kink at the C-Pillar has been retained. There's a new design for the alloy wheels however. At the rear, the tail lamps have been altered ever so slightly and the bumper too has been tweaked. Overall, majority of the changes are concentrated on the face and one could even say it look a bit Lexus-like, which is only a good thing.

On the inside, although the dashboard has been redesigned, it looks pretty similar to the outgoing model. The infotainment screen has grown a little larger and the AC vents too have been repositioned, but at first glance, it could appear similar. The center console too has been redesigned to sport a smaller gear shifter and there's a bit more equipment than before, like a more sophisticated semi-digital instrument cluster. Engine options and other mechanical details will be revealed by Nissan when the SUV is officially unveiled on December 8, 2020.

Back home, we hope Nissan brings the updated Kicks to India sometime soon. The current-gen Nissan Kicks has been around for some time and in the wake of increasing competition, it might do well with an update. As of now, Nissan has the Magnite on their hands and they will be really looking into making it a success. They have got the pricing bang on and with their plans of further expanding their dealer and service network, Nissan should have a winner on their hands.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.