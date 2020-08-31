BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT launched, available in 3 variants

The automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV500 Diesel was discontinued when the company updated the SUV’s line-up to meet the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. Now, Mahindra has reintroduced the XUV500 Diesel AT in the BS6 avatar. The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 15.65 lakh*.

Powering the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which is capable of pumping out 155 hp and 360 Nm. The oil-burner is mated to 6-speed torque converter sourced from Aisin. The transmission comes with a creep function and a sequential manual mode.

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT Price

Following is a detailed variant-wise price table of the BS6 XUV500 Diesel AT:

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT Variant Price* W7 AT INR 15.65 lakh W9 AT INR 17.36 lakh W11 (O) AT INR 18.88 lakh

All the 3 variants of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT are INR 1.21 lakh costlier than their manual counterparts.

The Mahindra XUV500 rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier. Except for the six-seater MG Hector Plus, all the other competitors listed here come with a diesel engine with automatic gearbox variant.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar key features & off-road prowess highlighted in a video

In other news, last week, Mahindra has also launched the BS6 model of the Marazzo. It is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 11.25 lakh**. Apart from that, perhaps, the biggest unveiling of the month was of the all-new Mahindra Thar. Based on Mahindra’s GEN-3 platform, the 2020 Thar will be sold in two engine variants including a 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDI petrol engine (150 bhp/320 Nm) and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit (130 bhp/300Nm). The new Mahindra Thar will be available in two variants - LX and AX - and is scheduled to be launched in India on 2 October.