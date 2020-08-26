BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched, prices start at INR 11.25 lakh

Mahindra has silently launched the BS6 model of the Marazzo. The new, more eco-friendly MPV is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 11.25 lakh*.

The biggest change in the new Mahindra Marazzo is under the hood. The 1.5-litre diesel engine complies with the more stringent and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This motor has been tuned to produce 121 BHP of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from the less polluting engine, Mahindra has incorporated no other significant changes in the BS6 Marazzo. The MPV continues to have the same aesthetic features such as large headlamps, attractive front grille with vertical slats, stylish front bumper with large fog lamps, large windows for a roomier feel in the cabin, alloy wheels, and more. Even on the inside, there are not any major updates.

The 3 variants of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo are M2, M4+, and M6+. Some of the standard features of the new MPV include power windows, rear AC with surround cool technology, roof lamp, front row armrests, central locking including liftgate, and tiltable steering.

The range-topping M6+ variant of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzon gets extra features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, follow-me-home headlamps, rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines, a 7-inch touchscreen, front and rear fog lights, and more. Mahindra has also added steering-mounted audio, phone and cluster controls, automatic climate control, as well as remote keyless entry.

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo has 6 colour options - Iceberg White, Oceanic Black, Mariner Maroon, Shimmering Silver, Aqua Marina, and Poseidon Purple.

Following is the variant-wise price table of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo:

BS6 Mahindra Marazzo Variant Price* M2 INR 11,25,136 M4+ INR 12,37,211 M6+ INR 13,51,211

*Ex-showroom, Delhi