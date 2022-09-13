Bridgestone STURDO Tyre Launched, Promises Upto 29% Longer Life

Bridgestone India has launched its next-generation tyre Bridgestone STURDO for the Passenger Vehicles Segment. The tyre has a special tread compound that extends tyre life by up to 29% and improves ride quality on uneven roads.

Bridgestone STURDO is available in 27 sizes ranging from 12” to 16” with multiple variants. It is targeted at Hatchbacks, Sedans and certain CUVs markets.

The Sturdo tyre answers a key need for tyre longevity for Indian consumers. The special tread compound with Strong Reinforcement used in the tyre increases wear-resistant properties which result in longer tyre life. Having large center blocks with 3D tread grooves, the tyre delivers the utmost grip for better driving safety, even on the wettest roads.

Bridgestone continuously works on improving its product range to offer better mobility solutions to consumers. The Sturdo tyre range has been developed especially for the Indian roads and rigorously tested on different terrains by the technical services team. The tyre life of Sturdo was found to be up to 29% higher than Bridgestone’s current variant.