Bridgestone India Uses 565 Tyres to Create New World Record

Bridgestone India has used 565 tyres to create a new world record for the Largest Tyre Image Logo.

More than 300 employees of Bridgestone India created a world record by using 565 tyres to create the company’s Bridgestone logo for the Record Title “Largest Tyre Image-Logo”.

The same has been certified by Guinness World Records Adjudicators who were present on the occasion. The record is measured by the total number of tyres used in the design and was awarded to Bridgestone India for the most tyres used to create an image or logo.

“Setting a world record is a great achievement and is also a reflection of the spirit and attitude of our teams that drive us every day in the market to build our brand leadership. It is this team spirit that helped us come together to create this proud moment. This event puts the company on a remarkable list of global record holders.” said Stefano Sanchini, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

“This is a fitting record that goes with the brand’s identity and offerings. I congratulate the team at Bridgestone India on setting a new Guinness World Records title for largest tyre logo with 565 tyres. This makes you, officially amazing!” said Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records.