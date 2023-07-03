Brand-New Honda Elevate SUV Bookings Now Open in India

Honda has commenced the pre-launch bookings for its strongly anticipated mid-size SUV the Honda Elevate. Customers can book the new car across all authorized Honda dealerships in India as well as from the comfort of their homes through Honda’s online sales platform Honda from Home.

The Honda Elevate, developed under the grand concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset. Developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand, the all-new Elevate caters to the needs and aspirations of younger customers who seek status, comfort, and an active lifestyle.

It will be powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6-speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Honda Elevate has an incredibly spacious interior cabin with a top-class wheelbase, spacious headroom, knee room, legroom and a generous cargo space of 458L.

The Elevate will be offered in an impressive array of colour options in Single-tone and Dual-tone to cater to the diverse preferences and tastes of customers. This range comprising of Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic creates a visually striking appearance that demands attention on the road.