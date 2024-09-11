Bosch Launches Real-Time Road Hazard Service

Bosch has introduced an innovative road hazard service aimed at improving road safety through real-time alerts. Already rolled out in millions of vehicles across Europe since June 2024, this service is set to expand to Mercedes-Benz Trucks by December 2024, with plans for global implementation across both cars and trucks.

Using anonymized data from a global fleet of connected vehicles, Bosch's system provides critical information such as weather conditions, potential hazards, and accident risks. By analyzing inputs like windshield wiper activity and ESP interventions, the service predicts dangers like aquaplaning or low visibility, giving drivers timely warnings to adjust their speed.

This road hazard service is part of Bosch’s connected map services, which help optimize driver assistance systems, ensuring safer, more predictive driving, especially in challenging conditions. The technology is key to advancing assisted and automated driving systems globally.