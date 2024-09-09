Bosch Invests €270 Million in New Japan Headquarters

09/09/2024

Bosch is strengthening its presence in Japan with a €270 million investment in a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Yokohama. This new facility consolidates the company’s mobility sector operations, bringing together around 2,000 associates from eight locations in the Tokyo-Yokohama area, including those in administration, sales, marketing, and R&D.

The new headquarters spans 53,000 square meters and emphasizes energy efficiency, utilizing smart building technology and renewable energy sources such as solar power. As part of a unique public-private partnership, Bosch also constructed the Tsuzuki Ward Cultural Center, featuring a 300-seat event hall named "Bosch Hall."

Additionally, the popular “café 1886 at Bosch” returns in the new complex, offering German specialties to both associates and visitors.

Bosch’s presence in Japan dates back to 1911, with the company currently employing around 6,400 people across the country. In 2023, Bosch generated €2.79 billion in sales in Japan, further cementing its role as a key player in mobility and technology solutions in the region.

