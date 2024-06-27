Bosch Hits 100 Million Pushbelt Milestone

Bosch’s Tilburg plant in the Netherlands is celebrating a major achievement: the production of its 100 millionth pushbelt. This essential component, first produced in 1985, is now found in over 200 vehicle models worldwide, spanning passenger cars to leisure vehicles like quads and ATVs.

The pushbelt’s success has solidified Bosch’s Tilburg location as a market leader in continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). The pushbelt itself is a marvel of engineering, consisting of hundreds of steel elements connected by high-alloy steel strips. This design allows it to efficiently transfer engine power to the drive axle, optimizing speed and power ratios, which in turn reduces energy consumption and CO₂ emissions.

Originally developed for combustion engines, the pushbelt has evolved to suit hybrid and electric vehicles as well. Bosch's latest innovation, the CVT4EV, is a compact multispeed transmission tailored for electric cars. It offers significant benefits, particularly for heavy or high-speed vehicles, enhancing energy efficiency, performance, and driving smoothness.

Bosch continues to leverage its expertise in powertrain technology, expanding its product development to meet the needs of the evolving automotive landscape.