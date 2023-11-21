Bosch eBike Systems Expands Theft Protection and Refines eBike Navigation

Whether during challenging trails on an eMountain bike, extended eTrekking discovery tours through the countryside or comfortable city rides on an eUrban bike: riding fun is guaranteed with eBiking. To provide the best possible protection when parking pedelecs, Bosch eBike Systems is further expanding its theft protection for eBikes featuring the smart system with the latest update to the eBike Flow app.

The new eBike pass and theft report functions help protect eBikes from theft by making it easier to identify and quicker to report to the police thanks to simple data transfer. The more time this saves, the greater the chance of recovering the eBike.

Always at hand: the digital eBike pass

The digital eBike pass shows eBikers all the important information about their eBike at a glance. In addition to the information already stored about the components, they can now also add further identifying features, for example the frame number, descriptions of special features, documents or even a photo of the eBike, themselves.

This means that eBike owners have all the important information at their fingertips – and not just in the event of theft. Even if, for example, the insurance company or specialist dealer has questions about the eBike or resale is planned, the eBike pass provides information quickly.

Quick help in the event of theft

If the eBike is actually stolen, the police can be informed easily and comprehensively using the new theft report function. Under “My eBike”, users can mark their eBike as stolen in the eBike Flow app and are then guided through to the final theft report based on questions stored in the app. In addition to the time and place and a description of the incident, the feature also records personal data such as name and telephone number so that the police can immediately contact the person concerned if necessary. All eBike details are automatically taken from the information in the eBike pass. Owners can e-mail the final theft report to the police as a PDF file or print it out if required.

The two new eBike pass and theft report functions complement tried-and-tested features such as the clever eBike Lock additional theft protection and the premium eBike Alarm service.

Refined navigation

In addition to the new theft protection functions, the software update also brings improvements to navigation with the eBike Flow app. Thanks to the new quick menu on the Ride Screen, the navigation destination can be changed while riding using the selection button on the LED Remote, Mini Remote or Purion 200 display without having to stop or take the hands off the handlebars. The current navigation can also be ended easily and immediately.

Thanks to the extended route planning, eBikers can now also easily add individual stopovers to the navigation on their tours. All that is required is to press and hold the point on the map; alternatively, the “Add destination” option is available.

The new elevation graph illustrates how much you have already achieved on your ride: a clear line graph shows the total distance including all height differences. Because a dot on it marks their current position, eBikers know exactly which climbs they have already completed and which descents still lie ahead of them.

With the new functions, the smart system is continuously being expanded with new features for greater safety, customisation and convenience when eBiking. The update can be downloaded via the eBike Flow app, which is available for download from the relevant app store at no additional cost.