BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition Launched in India

The new BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition has been launched in India. Customers can book the new German SUV via the company’s online portal. Brought in via the CBU route and available in the M Sport Design scheme, the new BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition has been priced at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition derives power from a 2993cc, 6-cylinder diesel mill which develops 400bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of twisting force. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds. The new BMW SUV also gets an M Sport exhaust system. Transmission duties are done by an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox. It is offered with a standard M Sport differential along with a model-specific chassis set-up.

The BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow edition features an Adaptive 2-axle air suspension and driver’s assistance system with a heads-up display, parking assistant with a surround-view camera, reversing assist and much more. The automaker also retails the new SUV with BMW ConnectedDrive technologies, BMW gesture control, Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers, BMW display key, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, wireless charging pad and also wire Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company is offering the new BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition in a special paint scheme known as Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. One can see some premium looking black chrome finish on the kidney grille, wing mirror bases and other body panels. It gets aerodynamically optimised bodywork elements of the M Sport package as standard. The SUV also features BMW Laserlight and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels with a V-spoke design finished in a Jet Black Matt scheme.

The new BMW SUV is offered in a 6-seater configuration with two captain seats in the second row. Moreover, it gets ventilated front seats. The cabin of the SUV finished in BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in two-tone night blue and black colour. The new limited-edition model also employs aluminium inlays and piano black accents with the edition badge. It comes loaded with features like Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof, engine start/stop button, 5-zone climate control, iDrive Control wheel with audio controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a soft-close function for doors.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.