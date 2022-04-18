BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition Launched, Prices Start at INR 71.90 Lakh

The new ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 has been launched in India. BMW has accentuated the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) through a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements.

The BMW X4 ‘Black Shadow Edition’ saw an overwhelming response and this new ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 becomes even bolder with its stunning presence. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked through shop.bmw.in from today onwards.

The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ BMW mesh kidney grille has a distinctive frame and Grill nuggets in a high gloss chrome finish. The bumper is done up in shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish.

The exclusive edition is available in all-new Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition is available in 2 variants - xDrive30i and xDrive30d. The former costs INR 71.90 lakh and the latter retails at INR 73.90 lakh (ex-showroom).