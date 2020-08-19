BMW Launches 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ in India at INR 42.50 Lakh

BMW Group has today launched the new BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ in India. The new BMW 3-Series Shadow Edition is based on the company's entry level Gran Tourismo luxury tourer and has been produced at the brand's sole manufacturing unit in Chennai. The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is priced at INR 42.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available in the petrol variant 330i wearing the M-Sport design.

The BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition will be made available in four colour options namely - Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic and multiple upholstery options including Sensatec Black with Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige and Veneto Beige.

In terms of design, the BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ with M Sport gets kidney grille with nine slats in high-gloss black, dark elements in the LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels in jet black and exhaust tailpipe in black chrome. The changes are only limited to addition of dark tones to add the visual appeal.

Inside the cabin of the BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is a familiar design as the BMW cars and distinctive elements like aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents.

Rest, the car gets a Panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and the BMW Connected Drive featuring the BMW iDrive with 22.3 cms display, touch functionality based BMW Navigation system Professional with 3D maps, BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, among others.

In terms of powertrain option, the BMW 3-Series 'Shadow Edition' gets a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. The engine is mated to a eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.

In terms of safety, the BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ gets six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and a crash sensor.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.