BMW Teases Skytop Shooting Brake Ahead of World Debut

BMW has dropped a fresh teaser confirming that its jaw-dropping Skytop concept is getting a practical and stylish shooting brake spin-off. The long-roof version will officially debut on May 23 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.

Ditching the manually removable targa panels of the original show car, the new shooting brake features a fixed roof and a sporty rear spoiler, transforming the sleek grand tourer into a two-door estate with unmistakable M8 DNA. While BMW is tight-lipped on specs and production details, this could mark another ultra-limited collector's item following the Skytop convertible’s 50-unit run.

Although described as a one-off for now, the strong reception to previous bespoke builds — including the M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL and the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe — might sway BMW to greenlight a few units for select buyers. The Skytop convertible was rumored to cost around €500,000, and this version could command a similar price tag if it reaches production.

BMW M will also unveil a second vehicle at the event, speculated to be the highly anticipated M2 CS. The show will additionally feature a special display celebrating 50 years of the 3 Series, starting from the original E21.

With its combination of drama, exclusivity, and practicality, the Skytop Shooting Brake could be the most desirable estate BMW has ever imagined.

